CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 3 Canadian oil and natural gas drilling will rise 10 percent next year as producers take advantage of strong oil prices, the Petroleum Services Association of Canada said in its annual forecast, released on Thursday.

The association expects 15,100 wells to be drilled in Canada next year, up from the 13,700 wells it estimates will be completed in 2011.

With oil prices strong and natural gas prices expected to remain weak on rising production from shale gas fields in Canada and the United States, PSAC expects that 80 percent of wells drilled next year will be targeting oil or natural gas liquids, up from 74 percent in 2011.

"We are forecasting an increase in drilling for oil in regions like central and southern Saskatchewan and northeast Alberta," Mark Salkeld, PSAC's chief executive, said in a release. "Gas pricing, on the other hand, remains relatively low, and we are not expecting any significant gas price turnaround in 2012."

The association assumes that North American benchmark oil prices will average $85.00 a barrel next year, while the price of gas at the AECO hub in southeastern Alberta will average C$3.50 per thousand cubic feet.

Alberta, the center of Canada's oil and gas industry, will see the most activity in 2012, with 9,255 wells, up 9 percent. The number of wells drilled in Saskatchewan will rise 15 percent to 4,650, while British Columbia is expected to have 640 wells, a 4 percent increase.

Manitoba will have 650 wells, a 1 percent rise over 2011, and 93 other wells will be drilled elsewhere in the country, the association said.

($1=$1.01 Canadian) (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Peter Galloway)