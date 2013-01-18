Jan 18 Canada's provinces and territories will
cap the prices of six widely prescribed generic drugs at 18
percent of their branded equivalents, the Council of the
Federation, which coordinates policy among the governments, said
in a release on Friday.
They are currently paying between 25 and 40 percent of the
branded equivalent for the six drugs. The changes are to come
into effect by April 1, 2013.
The move may put further pressure on Canadian pharmacy
chains such as Shoppers Drug Mart Corp, which have
already been hurt by a regulatory changes designed to cut the
cost of generic drugs.