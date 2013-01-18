* Research found unusually high generic prices in Canada

* Regulatory crackdown has hit pharmacy growth

* Premier behind the initiative says it's just the beginning (Recasts, wraps in interview with Saskatchewan premier, adds details on budget impact and included drugs.)

By Allison Martell

TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's provinces and territories have agreed to new price caps on six generic drugs, and that's just the beginning of a coordinated effort to hold down costs, Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall told Reuters on Friday.

Prices of the six drugs will be capped at 18 percent of their brand-name equivalents, an interprovincial policy group said on Friday, cutting costs for private and government health programs.

"This is a start. There's a lot more work that can be done on generics," Wall said.

The price cap may put further pressure on Canadian pharmacy chains such as Shoppers Drug Mart Corp. Shoppers Drug stock dropped 5 percent on Friday afternoon.

Wall, who co-leads an interprovincial working group behind the initiative along with Prince Edward Island Premier Robert Ghiz, said he and Ghiz would discuss next steps with health ministers this spring.

"We'll say, let's move again on the next tranche of generics, perhaps, but let's engage with industry. Maybe it's not a price point - maybe industry has some ideas," he said. "So I don't think we'll rule anything out."

The working group said in July that it would start by cutting the costs of three to five generic drugs, but Wall said they made more progress than expected.

The province of Quebec is not participating in the initiative, although Quebec already matches its prices to the lowest rates available elsewhere in Canada.

The first group of six drugs accounts for 20 percent of public spending on generic drugs in Canada, the provinces said in a statement. Current caps limit payments to between 25 and 40 percent of the branded equivalents. The new rates will take effect in all participating jurisdictions by April 1.

The agreement is the first coordinated effort in a broad push by individual Canadian provinces to cut the prices they pay for generic drugs. The changes began in Ontario and spread, to varying degrees, across the country.

Previous reforms curbed the growth of prescription sales at Shoppers Drug and Quebec-based rival Jean Coutu Group Inc . Shoppers and Jean Coutu could not be reached immediately for comment.

Canada has a reputation for relatively cheap branded prescription drugs. However, a flurry of studies in the mid-2000s found its generic drug prices were unusually high.

Under Canada's taxpayer-funded medical system, provincial governments spend billions of dollars a year on drug programs for the elderly and for people with low incomes or particularly high costs, and high deficits have fueled the drive to cut costs.

The statement said governments may save up to C$100 million a year once the new caps are in effect.

The six drugs are atorvastatin, the generic version of Pfizer Inc's cholesterol-lowering Lipitor; ramipril, a blood pressure medication; venlafaxine, the generic version of antidepressant Effexor; amlodipine, a cardiac drug; and omeprazole and rabeprazole, both used to treat ulcers and acid reflux.

Shares of Jean Coutu fell 4.3 percent to C$14.78 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday afternoon. Shoppers dropped 5.0 percent to C$41.91. (Editing by Frank McGurty, Dale Hudson, Janet Guttsman and Peter Galloway)