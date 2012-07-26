July 26 Canadian provinces and territories said on Thursday they will team up to buy some generic drugs used in their public healthcare systems in a push to cut costs.

The health ministers of the 10 provinces and three territories will choose three to five generic drugs and launch a national competitive bidding process for suppliers by this fall, the Council of the Federation, which seeks to coordinate policy among provinces and territories, said in a release.

The release said the process should lower prices "as soon as possible".

Provincial and territorial governments administer Canada's public healthcare system individually although there are national standards tied to federal funding.

Meeting in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Thursday, provincial and territorial premiers agreed to the generic-drug program on the recommendation of a working group studying health policy.

The premiers are under increasing pressure to control costs as spending on healthcare rises. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Peter Galloway)