Jan 18 An agreement by Canada's provinces and
territories to set unified caps on the prices of six widely
prescribed generic drugs is just the beginning of coordinated
efforts to hold down costs, Saskatchewan's Premier Brad Wall
told Reuters on Friday.
Wall, who leads a working group on the issue with Prince
Edward Island Premier Robert Ghiz, said health ministers would
discuss next steps this spring. They may bring in caps for more
generic drugs but will also consult with industry, he said.
New generic drug reforms may weigh on Canadian pharmacy
chains such as Shoppers Drug Mart Corp.