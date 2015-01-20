(Corrects first paragraph and headline to show Indigo, Kobo are
not target of probe)
TORONTO Jan 20 Canada's Competition Bureau said
on Tuesday it has asked for records from Indigo Books and Music
Inc, the country's biggest bookstore chain, as part of
an on-going probe into alleged anti-competitive practices in the
e-book market.
The competition watchdog said it sought a court order last
week to compel Indigo and Japanese e-reader maker Kobo Inc to
turn over records relevant to the investigation. Kobo is owned
by Tokyo-based ecommerce company Rakuten Inc.
The bureau said that there is no conclusion of wrongdoing by
Indigo or Kobo at this time. Spokeswomen for Indigo and Kobo
were not immediately reachable for comment.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Peter Galloway)