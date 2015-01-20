(Adds statements from Indigo, Kobo, adds background)
TORONTO/OTTAWA Jan 20 Canada's Competition
Bureau said on Tuesday it has asked for records from Indigo
Books and Music Inc, the country's biggest bookstore
chain, as part of a probe into alleged anti-competitive
practices in the e-book market.
The competition watchdog said it sought a court order last
week to compel Indigo and Japanese e-reader maker Kobo Inc to
turn over "certain records" relevant to the investigation. Kobo
is owned by Tokyo-based ecommerce company Rakuten Inc.
"Indigo is not the subject of the bureau's ongoing
investigation," the bureau said in a statement. "At this time,
the bureau's investigation is focused on Penguin, Kobo and other
market participants."
The bureau, which also filed an order to obtain records from
Penguin last year, said there is no conclusion of wrongdoing by
Indigo, Kobo or Penguin at this time. Indigo spokeswoman Janet
Eger said the retailer was aware of the investigation into the
e-book industry.
The bureau, an independent law enforcement agency, has been
investigating concerns that major e-book publishers were
engaging in anti-competitive conduct that restricted retail
price competition for e-books in Canada.
Last February it reached a consent agreement with four
publishers that would see the companies remove or amend clauses
in their distribution agreements with individual e-book
retailers.
The companies were Hachette Book Group, HarperCollins,
Macmillan and Simon & Schuster.
However, the agreement has been suspended while the
Competition Tribunal, an adjudicative body, considers a
challenge filed by Kobo over the agreement.
Kobo said it was "astonished" by the latest developments and
ascertained that only those who challenged the bureau's previous
settlements with publishers were being singled out "for this
particularly onerous process."
"Kobo maintains that there has been no violation of the
Competition Act by it or by any of the publishers and is
confident that the Tribunal will come to the same conclusion,"
Kobo president Michael Tamblyn said in a statement.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha and Leah Schnurr; Editing by Jeffrey
Hodgson and Gunna Dickson)