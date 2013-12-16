By Louise Egan
| MEECH LAKE, Quebec
MEECH LAKE, Quebec Dec 16 Canada's federal
government and the governments of its 10 provinces failed to
agree on Monday on a deal to enhance the country's public
pension plan.
Some provinces, worried by studies showing Canadians are not
saving enough for retirement, want to boost Canada Pension Plan
(CPP) payouts by obliging workers and employers to make higher
contributions.
But the federal Conservative government says asking people
to pay more at a time when the world economy is still fragile
makes no sense.
"Now is the time for fiscal discipline ... now is not a time
for CPP payroll tax increases," Junior Finance Minister Kevin
Sorenson told reporters after what he called a very frank
discussion.
"There was no consensus today on expanding CPP. We will
continue to look at the economy and discuss this again in the
future," he said.
The idea of enhancing the CPP has been on the provinces'
agenda for several years, with most proposals calling for higher
contributions in order to double the maximum retirement benefit
from the current C$12,150 ($11,460) a year.
Charles Sousa, finance minister of the influential province
of Ontario, said the federal government was the main opponent of
reforming the system.
"I'm very disappointed that they used stall tactics to
ensure that CPP enhancement wasn't even considered at this
time," a visibly angry Sousa told reporters, saying his province
was determined to go it alone.
Federal Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said he did not want
to adopt a policy that would affect everyone when studies showed
only around 23 percent of the population might suffer from not
having saved enough.
The CPP provides less than half the maximum coverage of U.S.
Social Security for retirees, but two other supplementary
programs bring combined benefits close to U.S. levels for lower-
and middle-income people.
The Canadian Federation of Independent Business, which said
higher CPP contributions would damage the economy, welcomed the
deadlock but added in a statement: "It is clear that this threat
is not going away."
Because the CPP is a joint federal and provincial
responsibility, any changes to it require the approval of
two-thirds of the provinces representing two-thirds of the
population.
The Canadian Association of Retired People described the
lack of results as very disappointing and vowed to make reform
of CPP an issue at the next federal election, which is due in
October 2015. Polls show that elderly voters are more likely to
vote Conservative.