OTTAWA, May 31 Canada's current account deficit in the first quarter of 2012 increased by 6.2 percent as a lower surplus on goods was partly offset by a smaller deficit on investment income, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

The deficit grew to C$10.27 billion ($9.97 billion) from a revised C$9.67 billion in the fourth quarter of 2011. Analysts had been expecting a first-quarter shortfall of C$10.85 billion.

The overall balance on trade in goods dropped to C$2.39 billion from C$3.72 billion on lower overall exports. Higher energy exports helped boost the goods surplus with the United States to C$15.38 billion from C$14.33 billion, the highest since the C$25.58 billion recorded in the third quarter of 2008.

The overall services deficit inched up to C$6.22 billion from C$6.04 billion while the deficit on investment income dropped to C$5.75 billion from C$6.55 billion, reflecting a reduction in income payment flows on foreign investment.

Foreign investors acquired just C$6.30 billion in Canadian securities in the first quarter - the lowest amount in more than three years - compared with C$27.22 billion in the fourth quarter. Canadian investment in foreign securities dropped to C$6.61 billion from C$7.76 billion.

($1=$1.03 Canadian)