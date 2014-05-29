BRIEF-Dov Yelin reports 5.03 pct passive stake in Camtek
* Dov Yelin reports 5.03 percent passive stake in Camtek Ltd as on March 8, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mxIovq) Further company coverage:
OTTAWA May 29 Canada's current account deficit narrowed to C$12.39 billion ($11.37 billion) in the first quarter of 2014 thanks to a stronger performance by exporters, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
Market analysts had expected a shortfall of C$13.10 billion. Statscan revised the fourth quarter deficit down to C$15.64 billion from an initial C$16.01 billion.
The data show the struggling export sector - hit by a strong Canadian dollar and weak markets - is starting to recover. Total exports rose by C$6.51 billion to C$127.72 billion, the highest level since the third quarter of 2008, thanks mostly to greater shipments of energy.
The balance on international trade in goods posted a surplus of C$1.56 billion, the first of its kind since the end of 2011. The deficit on international transactions in services grew by C$0.40 billion to C$6.25 billion.
Canadian investment in foreign securities was C$10.36 billion higher than foreign investment in Canadian securities, the highest such gap since the fourth quarter of 2007.
($1=$1.09 Canadian) (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON/EDINBURGH, March 16 Prime Minister Theresa May told the Scottish government on Thursday "now is not the time" for a second independence referendum, saying it would be unfair to ask people to vote without knowing the result of Brexit talks.
* Moody's says economic indicators suggest favorable macroeconomic conditions in UK to broadly persist in early-2017