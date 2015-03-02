(Explains the deterioration in the deficit, adds background)
OTTAWA, March 2 Canada's current account
deteriorated faster than expected in the fourth quarter to
C$13.92 billion ($11.14 billion) from C$9.60 billion in the
third, mostly due to lower crude oil prices, Statistics Canada
data showed on Monday.
It was the biggest current account deficit in a year and
exceeded the C$12.50 billion forecast after a relatively strong
third quarter, which saw a third straight surplus in the trade
in goods.
But that goods balance moved back into deficit in the fourth
quarter with the oil price plunge, a swing of C$4.87 billion
from the previous quarter's numbers. This was dominated by a
C$4.25 billion fall in energy exports, largely on cheaper crude.
There were only relatively minor changes in other components
of the current account. The deficit in the trade in services
narrowed by C$74 million, and the deficit in investment income
shrank by C$385 million.
The third quarter's current account deficit had originally
been reported as the lowest since 2008 at C$8.40 billion. The
revised figure of C$9.60 billion is the lowest since the third
quarter of 2011. All figures are seasonally adjusted.
($1=$1.25 Canadian)
