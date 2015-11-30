(Adds details on government transfers, paragraph 5)

OTTAWA Nov 30 Canada's current account deficit shrank in the third quarter, but not by as much as expected, as an improvement in trade was partly offset by a higher deficit on cross-border investment flows, according to Statistics Canada data released on Monday.

The current account gap fell to C$16.21 billion ($12.10 billion) in the third quarter from C$16.57 billion in the second, sharply revised from an initially reported C$17.40 billion. The figures are seasonally adjusted.

The median forecast in a Reuters survey of economists was for a C$15.30 billion deficit in the third quarter.

The deficit in the international transactions in goods dropped to C$5.10 billion from C$6.38 billion, while the deficit in trade in services fell by C$148 million to C$5.61 billion.

However, the investment income deficit rose to C$4.21 billion from C$3.62 billion. The third quarter also registered an increase in international government transfers abroad, reflecting things like foreign aid.

($1=$1.34 Canadian)

(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Bill Trott)