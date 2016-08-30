(Adds details of release, background)
OTTAWA Aug 30 Canada's current account deficit
widened to a near-record C$19.86 billion ($15.28 billion) in the
second quarter as the value of exports continued to sink,
Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.
The shortfall, though slightly smaller than the C$20.50
billion forecast in a Reuters poll, was the second-largest after
the C$20.20 billion deficit in the third quarter of 2010.
Statscan revised the first-quarter deficit figure to C$16.59
billion from C$16.77 billion.
The deficit for international transactions in goods jumped
to a record C$11.28 billion from C$6.48 billion in the first
quarter. Overall, exports of goods dropped to C$123.57 billion
from C$130.20 billion, in part due to lower shipments of motor
vehicles and parts as well as consumer goods.
The overall deficit on international trade in services
narrowed to C$5.14 billion from C$5.40 billion in the first
quarter.
The deficit on cross-border investment income flows shrank
to C$2.88 billion from C$3.44 billion.
($1=$1.30 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)