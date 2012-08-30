* Current account deficit grows by 57.8 percent
* Largest quarterly deficit since 2010
* Goods surplus with United States drops to 18-month low
* Data seen making Canadian dollar more vulnerable
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, Aug 30 Canada's current account deficit
jumped by a bigger-than-expected 57.8 percent in the second
quarter, hurt by the country's deteriorating trade performance,
a trend analysts said could undermine the Canadian dollar.
Statistics Canada, citing lower exports of energy and a
higher level of imports, said on Thursday that the deficit grew
to C$16.02 billion ($16.18 billion) from a revised C$10.15
billion in this year's first quarter. It was the largest
quarterly deficit in nearly two years.
Analysts had been expecting a deficit of C$15.30 billion in
the current account, which measures the flow of goods, services
and investments in and out of the country.
The deficit on trade in goods in the second quarter was
C$3.60 billion, following three quarters of surpluses, as crude
petroleum exports to the United States fell and imports rose.
The overall services deficit edged down to C$6.22 billion
from C$6.44 billion, while the deficit on investment income grew
to C$5.53 billion from C$5.38 billion as profits earned by
Canadians on their direct investment abroad declined.
LONG-TERM CONCERN FOR C$
The data had little immediate impact on the Canadian dollar,
which had weakened against the U.S. dollar early on Thursday due
to uncertainty over central bank action to stimulate the global
economy.
But analysts said the prospect of more current account
deficits to come was a potential long-term negative for the
currency.
"The acute worsening in the current account deficit ... to
roughly 3.6 percent of GDP in the second quarter serves as a
reminder that the currency's strength is mainly due to capital
(rather than trade-related) flows -- leaving the currency
vulnerable to capital flight if renewed global fears emerge,"
said Emanuella Enenajor of CIBC World Markets.
Canada recovered better from the global financial crisis
than other major Western economies and has maintained its
top-notch credit rating. This has triggered capital inflows,
which have helped boost the value of the Canadian dollar to a
recent 3-1/2 month high.
Foreign investors acquired C$28.38 billion in Canadian
securities in the second quarter, up from just C$6.05 billion in
the first quarter. Canadian investment in foreign securities
dropped to C$2.63 billion from C$6.45 billion.
Douglas Porter, deputy chief economist at BMO Capital
markets, said the current account deficit looked set to persist
for some time, given weak U.S. growth, an uncertain world
economy and flat commodity prices.
"The growing gap simply adds further evidence that the
Canadian dollar is becoming too strong for comfort ... point the
finger squarely at the Canadian dollar above parity," he said in
a note to clients.
RELIANT ON EXPORTS
Canada is heavily reliant on exports, which in 2011
accounted for around 31 percent of GDP, and the current account
figures reflect tough international markets for Canadian firms.
Canadian manufacturers complain the strong dollar, increased
foreign competition and the weak state of the world economy
makes it harder for them to compete.
The goods surplus with the United States slumped to C$9.89
billion from C$15.43 billion, the lowest since the fourth
quarter of 2010. The United States takes around 73 percent of
all Canadian exports every month.
"The widening in the current account deficit, particularly
in the goods account, underscores our expectation that net
exports will exert a drag on second quarter GDP," said TD
Securities strategist Mazen Issa in a note to clients.
Canada releases its data for second quarter GDP on Friday
and markets are expecting unimpressive growth of 1.6 percent at
an annualized rate. The Bank of Canada last month predicted 1.8
percent growth for the second quarter.