* First-quarter current account deficit C$14.1 billion

* Deficits in trade in goods, services fall

OTTAWA, May 30 Canada's current account deficit narrowed slightly in the first quarter of 2013 on lower shortfalls on trade in goods and services, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

The current account deficit totaled C$14.1 billion ($13.6 billion), less than the C$15.5 billion forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll, and smaller than the revised C$14.6 billion gap in the fourth quarter of 2012.

Exports of goods rose 2.4 percent in the period on broad strength in commodities while imports rose by 2.0 percent. As a result, the deficit on trade in goods fell to C$1.7 billion from C$2.1 billion in the fourth quarter.

The deficit on trade in services narrowed to C$5.8 billion from $6.0 billion previously on lower payments on trade in commercial services and higher receipts on transportation services.

The investment income deficit fell to C$4.9 billion in the first quarter from C$5.1 billion in the fourth quarter as Canadian income on foreign securities edged up.