(Adds data, background)
OTTAWA Nov 27 Canada's current account deficit
in the third quarter unexpectedly narrowed to C$8.40 billion
($7.43 billion), its best performance in six years, Statistics
Canada data indicated on Thursday.
Market operators had forecast a deficit of C$11.10 billion.
Statscan revised the second quarter deficit to C$9.91 billion
from an initial C$11.87 billion.
The data were the latest in a string of figures suggesting
the Canadian economy is starting to pick up speed after a period
of sluggish growth.
Canada posted a C$3.97 billion current account surplus in
the third quarter of 2008 and then recorded a series of deficits
larger than the C$8.40 billion seen in the third quarter of
2014.
The biggest move in the third quarter was a growth in the
surplus on the trade in goods to C$2.90 billion from C$2.33
billion in the second quarter. It was the third straight surplus
after eight quarters of deficits.
The deficit on cross-border investment income flows dropped
to C$4.76 billion from C$5.14 billion as profits earned abroad
by Canadian direct investors grew more than those earned in
Canada by foreign direct investors.
($1=$1.13 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Randall Palmer and W
Simon)