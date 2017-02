TORONTO, April 4 The Bank of Canada needs to assess the implication of the country's aging population on the economy's potential output, Deputy Governor Jean Boivin said in a speech on Wednesday.

Boivin also said the high level of household debt in the country makes it even more crucial that individuals adjust their savings behavior and to plan over a longer horizon.