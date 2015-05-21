By Scott Haggett
| CALGARY, Alberta
CALGARY, Alberta May 21 The number of Alberta
job seekers collecting unemployment benefits rose the most in
March since the financial crisis, another sign last year's crude
price plunge is still badly hurting the economy of the
oil-exporting Canadian province.
Statistics Canada said on Thursday that the number of
Albertans receiving unemployment insurance benefits rose for the
fifth-straight month in March to 38,800, 8.9 percent more than
in February.
It was the second-largest increase since June 2009, when the
province was struggling with the fallout of the financial
crisis.
The rise in insurance benefits - known colloquially in
Canada as "pogey" - comes even though a separate report this
month showed the province added jobs in April.
Some economists have predicted further weakness in coming
months, as the 50 percent drop in oil prices between June and
January has spurred energy companies to slash drilling and
capital spending.
"After several years of stark outperformance, economic
growth in Alberta is expected to slow to just 0.4 percent this
year, effectively placing the province in recession," Robert
Kavcic, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, said in a
research report.
Alberta became Canada's richest province on a per capita
basis mainly because of its geology. Its oil sands, the world's
third-largest crude reserve, helped make it the largest source
of U.S. crude imports.
Albertans have traditionally enjoyed the country's lowest
taxes, while labor shortages and fat profits for the energy
industry during oil price spikes pushed up salaries province
wide.
But unemployment lines have been lengthened by layoffs among
oil sands producers such as Suncor Energy Inc. Companies
that provide services to oil producers have also been forced to
cut back.
Bankruptcies are also on the rise for both companies and
individuals, climbing 14 percent in February from January and
9.6 percent from the year-prior month, according to figures from
Canada's Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy.
As well, job vacancies in the province, which topped 52,000
in October, dropped for the third-straight month to 35,600 by
February. Housing starts, motor vehicle sales, exports and
retail sales also posted drops in the most recent data.
"It's painful," said Peter Tertzakian, managing director at
ARC Financial Corp. "We last saw a downturn like this is 1998,
which had a comparable impact on the broad economy."
($1 = 1.2203 Canadian dollars)
