By Randall Palmer

KINGSTON, Ontario, Aug 23 The Bank of Canada on Tuesday highlighted some advantages of using price levels as a target for central policy, but gave no clue if it would change tack when its inflation target model expires at year-end.

The bank, which currently sets monetary policy with a goal of keeping inflation in a tight range around 2 percent, has been musing for some time on whether targeting price levels would be a better long-term goal.

Deputy Governor Jean Boivin told an audience of business economists that targeting prices rather than the inflation rate could help better stabilize the economy, but success would depend on whether the public actually understood a new model and believed that it would work.

If properly understood, firms should feel less compelled to change their price since they know that the effect of shocks on the price level will be reversed," he said in a speech that made no mention of current interest rate policy.

"In essence, what price-level targeting does is to make expectations act as a buffer against shocks, delivering lower volatility in both inflation and output."

Price targeting takes account of past moves in prices in setting policy, so if inflation is higher than the 2 percent target for a period, as it is now, the central bank would try to have inflation below 2 percent for the same length of time.

"The key thing is under the current regime that we have (of inflation targeting), bygones are bygones," Boivin said.

The bank has conducted experiments with people to examine how inflation expectations would differ under inflation targeting and price targeting, he said.

Experts have argued that price targeting could make it harder to deal easily with oil or commodity price surges, but Boivin said new research is casting doubt on that thinking.

Asked if there was a housing bubble in Canada currently, Boivin would only say that the bank has said there are upside and downside risks to household expenditures. (Editing by Janet Guttsman)