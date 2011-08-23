KINGSTON, Ontario Aug 23 Research shows that targeting the price level instead of the inflation rate could help better stabilize the economy, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Jean Boivin said in a speech on Tuesday.

Boivin added that the success of price-level targeting would depend on public expectations as well as the credibility of the policy itself.

Boivin's speech did not mention current monetary policy. (Reporting by Randall Palmer, writing by David Ljunggren; editing by Peter Galloway)