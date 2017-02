OTTAWA Nov 8 The Bank of Canada said it will release a background document on Wednesday morning that will explain further Tuesday's renewal of its inflation-control target.

Its five-year mandate to target a 2 percent overall inflation rate was renewed without change or additions, though Governor Mark Carney has begun to speak about flexibility in terms of how quickly inflation must reach the target.

