CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 7 Bank of Canada chief Mark Carney defended his view on Friday that Canadian corporations should not sit idly on large cash holdings, suggesting business investment performance has room for improvement.

"Nobody should over represent the investment performance in Canada. It's been solid but it hasn't been spectacular," Carney told reporters following a speech near Calgary.

"The facts are the facts. There's a lot of cash and there's a lot of work to be done."