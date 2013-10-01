TORONTO Oct 1 The Canadian dollar's strength is
one of the reasons the Bank of Canada has kept interest rates so
low for so long, Senior Deputy Governor Tiff Macklem said on
Tuesday.
"From a monetary policy perspective, we certainly have been
taking into account where the exchange rate is, and that's an
important reason why monetary conditions have remained
stimulative," Macklem told a business audience in Toronto.
"Clearly Canada is in a privileged position: sound fiscal
policy, sound monetary framework, we have abundant commodities,
commodity prices have been high. Those have all been positives
for Canada and those underpin the strength of the exchange
rate," he said, adding that there also has been a boost from
time to time from capital flows.