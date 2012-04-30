OTTAWA, April 30 European countries must find a balance between
stimulus efforts and measures to curb deficits although it is important some
countries give a strong signal as to the soundness of their fiscal position,
Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane said on Monday.
"Of course some countries in Europe in particular don't really have the
luxury of waiting for the appropriate moment (to address deficits) because they
really need to give a strong signal as to the soundness of their fiscal position
and that really puts them in a difficult position," he said after a speech.
(Reporting by Louise Egan; Writing by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by James
Dalgleish)