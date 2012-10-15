BRIEF-IDM Mining announces private placement with Osisko Gold Royalties for total proceeds of $15.25 mln
* IDM Mining announces private placement with Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
Oct 15 For HIGHLIGHTS of an appearance by Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney, please click on
* IDM Mining announces private placement with Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering for reduction of outstanding balance on unsecured senior line of credit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cousins Properties prices public offering of 63,571,336 shares of common stock