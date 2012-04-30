* Lane says economic momentum firmer than few months ago
* He says Europe must balance stimulus, cutting deficits
(Adds comments on Europe)
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, April 30 Bank of Canada warned again on
Monday it may have to pull back on policies designed to
stimulate the economy, with Deputy Governor Timothy Lane
reiterating the more hawkish language the BOC introduced this
month and pointing to the need to keep inflation in check.
In a speech in Ottawa, Lane said there is less slack in the
economy and firmer underlying inflation, and that this may mean
that the bank will have to withdraw stimulus by raising interest
rates.
"Some modest withdrawal of the present considerable monetary
policy stimulus may become appropriate, consistent with
achieving the 2 percent inflation target over the medium term,"
Lane said.
"The timing and degree of any such withdrawal will be
weighed carefully against domestic and global economic
developments."
Lane's comments echo remarks by Bank of Canada Governor Mark
Carney, who has spoken about the country's economic outlook on
several occasions this month.
On April 17, the central bank kept rates unchanged, as
expected, but signaled that it was starting to think more
seriously about tightening monetary policy.
The Bank of Canada has held rates steady for more than a
year, partly due to concern about the impact of Europe's debt
crisis, which Canadian policymakers have monitored closely.
Lane said European countries must find a balance between
stimulus efforts and measures to curb deficits, although in some
countries that balance is difficult.
"Of course some countries in Europe in particular don't
really have the luxury of waiting for the appropriate moment (to
address deficits) because they really need to give a strong
signal as to the soundness of their fiscal position and that
really puts them in a difficult position," he said after a
speech.
Lane's speech was published before the release on Monday of
unexpectedly weak data that showed Canada's economy shrank by
0.2 percent in February, hit by temporary closures in the mining
and other goods-producing industries.
The Bank of Canada has frozen rates at 1 percent since
September 2010 after it became the first in the G7 to raise
borrowing costs from lows hit during the financial crisis.
Carney has also repeated his warnings about excess household
debt as Canadians take out mortgages at extremely low borrowing
rates, saying the country should heed the lessons of the U.S.
housing crash.
A Reuters survey of the country's primary dealers, conducted
immediately following the Bank of Canada rate announcement,
showed the median forecast for the timing of the next rate
increase being pushed up to the first quarter of 2013.
(With additional writing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Jennifer Kwan;
Editing by Peter Galloway)