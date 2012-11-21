* "Over time" phrase signals rate hike not imminent
* Sees modest, unbalanced global growth
* Still expects moderate Canadian growth
* Bank of Canada alone in G7 in signaling higher rates
OTTAWA, Nov 21 Bank of Canada Deputy Governor
Tim Lane repeated on Wednesday the central bank's message that
interest rate increases will likely be needed, but only over
time.
The "over time" phrase was introduced in the bank's key
guidance in its rate statement on Oct. 23 as a way of signaling
that while the next rate move is likely to be up, such a move
was less imminent than it had been.
"Over time, some gradual withdrawal of monetary policy
stimulus will likely be required, consistent with achieving the
inflation-control target," Lane said, according to a prepared
presentation he was giving on Wednesday in Moncton, New
Brunswick.
Another part of the presentation, which was posted on the
central bank's website, noted: "The Canadian economy continues
to operate with a small amount of excess supply."
The Bank of Canada is alone in the Group of Seven leading
industrialized countries in signaling an intention to raise
rates despite expectations of modest and unbalanced global
growth.
Lane forecast "very robust growth" in emerging markets,
stagnation in Europe and significant dampening of U.S. growth
due to fiscal consolidation. He said Canada's real gross
domestic product was still expected to grow at a moderate pace.