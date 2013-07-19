TORONTO, July 18 Bank of Canada adviser David Wolf is leaving the central bank on Friday, a Bank of Canada spokesman said on Thursday.

Wolf, the former head of Canadian economics with Bank of America Securities-Merrill Lynch in Toronto, joined the central bank in 2009 under former Governor Mark Carney.

Bank of Canada staff was informed of Wolf's departure in a note on Thursday in which recently appointed Governor Stephen Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Tiff Macklem praised his deep understanding of financial markets and monetary policy, the spokesman said in an email.

Before joining Merrill Lynch Canada in 2005, the Princeton University-trained economist worked at another Canadian investment dealer.