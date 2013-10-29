(Corrects headline and first paragraph. The Bank of Canada said
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA Oct 29 The Canadian dollar did not
weaken significantly after the Bank of Canada abandoned 18
months of warning about higher interest rates last week in
response to low inflation and a weak economy, central bank head
Stephen Poloz said on Tuesday.
Poloz told a parliamentary committee that in setting
interest rates last week the bank heightened its focus on the
fact that inflation has been persistently below its 2 percent
target.
"In that context we decided that we should no longer have an
explicit bias toward higher interest rates," he said. "In that
context it's true that markets have digested that and have sold
the Canadian dollar a little, but it's not a very significant
change."
Canada's central bank was the first to tighten monetary
policy following the 2008-09 global financial crisis, raising
its key overnight rate three times in mid-2010 and holding the
rate at 1.0 percent since then.
The central bank held the rate unchanged last week, but
surprised markets by signaling its next move could just as well
be a rate cut as a hike, effectively ending the mildly hawkish
stance it had held since April 2012 and nudging the Canadian
dollar to a one-week low.
Poloz said he saw little risk of the bank overshooting its
inflation target due to easy monetary policy. Canadian consumer
prices rose 1.1 percent in September and the bank only expects
inflation to climb back to 2 percent by the end of 2015.
Canada's primary securities dealers surveyed by Reuters
after the bank's rate decision forecast the bank would not raise
rates until the second quarter of 2015, six months later than
they predicted previously.
PATCHY U.S. RECOVERY
The Bank of Canada has repeatedly expressed disappointment
that exports - a central plank of the Canadian economy - have
not bounced back as quickly as the bank's models had predicted.
Senior Deputy Governor Tiff Macklem blamed the delayed
recovery on an atypical U.S. recovery and the loss of companies
in the recession, with a stronger Canadian dollar compounding
the problems.
"The biggest reason exports have been weak is that the U.S.
economy, our major export market, has had the deepest recession
and the slowest recovery since the Great Depression. So that by
itself sets a weak track for an export recovery," said Macklem,
who appeared before lawmakers alongside Poloz.
Macklem said the strength of the Canadian dollar versus the
U.S. dollar is only part of the reason for the lagging exports.
"There are competitiveness factors, the (Canadian) dollar is
part of that. We estimate it's about two-thirds of that and
one-third is the weak productivity performance we've had over
the last decade," he said.
Poloz emphasized that many exporting companies simply
vanished in the 2008-09 recession. Now, he said, that trend is
starting to reverse itself.
"The good news is we've seen a sudden increase in the
population of companies in 2013, which is very encouraging,"
Poloz said. "It's the first evidence that we've seen since 2008
of what I would call natural growth, which is the growth process
that is self-generating, self-sustaining."
