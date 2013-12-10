* Bank sees lower overall risk to financial stability
* Says household debt, housing imbalance biggest weaknesses
* Says data suggest household market overvalued
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, Dec 10 Soaring consumer debt and a
robust housing market pose an "elevated" risk to Canada's
financial stability, but the overall level of danger has fallen
from six months ago, the Bank of Canada said on Tuesday.
"In Canada, the high level of household debt and imbalances
in the housing sector are the most significant domestic
vulnerabilities to address," the central bank said in its
semi-annual Financial System Review.
These risks could make Canadians vulnerable to an adverse
macroeconomic shock and a sharp correction in the housing
market, it said.
The bank cut its overall level of risk to the country's
financial system to "elevated" from "high", citing among other
factors continuing stabilization in the euro zone and the start
of a modest recovery in that region. Despite the brighter
outlook for Europe, it remains the biggest threat to Canada, the
bank said.
Tuesday's report marked the first time the bank has eased
its overall risk level since it began classifying risk in this
way in December 2011.
The overall level of risk could fall further with continued
progress on banking sector reform and other reforms in the euro
area. That said, the level could increase if the current low
interest rate environment in advanced economies persists longer
than anticipated, it added.
The bank listed risky financial investments in a prolonged
period of low interest rates as a "moderate" risk and added
financial vulnerabilities in emerging markets as another
moderate threat.
Canada's housing market has been a source of concern for
policymakers and economists since a property boom helped fuel
the economy's rebound from the 2008-09 recession.
After four government interventions to tighten mortgage
rules, the market cooled in late 2012 only to regain momentum
through the spring and summer of this year.
The bank, the finance ministry and the banking regulator
monitor the market closely. The bank noted an oversupply of
multiple-unit dwellings in some areas, and cited an elevated
number of high-rise condos under construction in Toronto.
"If the upcoming supply of units is not absorbed by demand
as units are completed over the next few years, there is a risk
of a correction in prices and construction activity," it said.
Such a correction could spread to other parts of the market
and hit the overall economy, it added.
The bank said simple indicators suggest there is
overvaluation in the housing market overall and it said any
sharp downturn in a large city could spread, ultimately
affecting sentiment, lending conditions as well as jobs and
income.
While the latest data suggest some stabilization in the
market, there is still much debate among economists over whether
housing is poised to crash and damage the economy, or have a
so-called "soft landing".
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz has placed himself in
the latter camp, saying he expects record-high household debt to
ease gradually as the housing market softens.
The report on Tuesday supported that view.
"The overall moderating trend is expected to resume in due
course," it said. "As long term interest rates normalize with
the strengthening global economy, the risk will diminish over
time."
The ratio of household debt to income in Canada hit a record
high in the second quarter of 163.4 percent, although the pace
of credit growth has been slowing.
Statistics Canada will release third-quarter data on
household debt on Friday.