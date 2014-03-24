(Changes dateline to TORONTO, add byline, background in
paragraph 5)
By Leah Schnurr
TORONTO, March 24 Canada's financial benchmarks
have not been manipulated the way the London Interbank Offered
Rate (Libor) has, and the country is tightening its rules to try
to make sure they never are, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Tim
Lane said on Monday.
"Whether it is a liter of wine, a pound of butter or an
interest rate benchmark, there should be no question that
measurements for commercial and financial transactions are
accurate and fair," he said in the prepared text of a speech in
Toronto.
The closest Canadian equivalent to Libor is the Canadian
Dealer Offered Rate, and Lane said special features of CDOR make
it less likely to be subject to the problems that afflicted
Libor.
Nonetheless, on behalf of Canadian financial authorities,
the Bank of Canada has discussed with industry "the need for it
to establish more formal administrative arrangements for CDOR".
He also said banks on the CDOR panel are set to release a
submitters' code of conduct fairly soon.
He noted that the Office of the Superintendent of Financial
Institutions announced in January that it would take on the role
of supervising CDOR and that the federal government announced in
its budget that it would include a regulation-making authority
in the Bank Act to cover bank submissions to financial
benchmarks.
Work has also begun on what changes may be needed to the
Canadian Overnight Repo Rate Average (CORRA), which the Bank of
Canada calculates and publishes based on broker-submitted data.
Lane said the Bank of Canada recognizes that the indicative
foreign exchange rates that it posts, while not intended as
benchmarks, seem to be used as benchmarks for some transactions.
"While there is no evidence of market manipulation affecting
the Bank of Canada's rates, we are reviewing these rates and
considering any changes that may be appropriate," he said.
(Writing by Randall Palmer in Ottawa; Editing by Jeffrey
Hodgson; and Peter Galloway)