(Adds quotes, remarks about U.S. Fed)

* Rich economies could face prolonged weakness

* Says low BoC rate of 1 pct is appropriate

* Canadian authorities monitoring household debt

* Carney lauds Fed moves

OTTAWA, Feb 24 Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney said on Friday time is running out for monetary policymakers in advanced economies to prevent long periods of weakness.

Carney said there were significant hurdles to increasing growth and cited economic challenges in Europe, the United States and Japan.

"As a consequence, the advanced economies could face a prolonged period of deficient demand and weak nominal growth," Carney, who also chairs the G20's Financial Stability Board, said in the prepared text of a speech in New York.

"The central challenge for monetary policymakers in this environment is to prevent that from happening. The clock is ticking: the longer that crisis economies and their jobs markets remain moribund, the greater the risk of failure."

Carney praised the U.S. Federal Reserve for being "appropriately and effectively radical by implementing a range of powerful unconventional tools."

He said the Fed was able to use the anchor of an explicit inflation target "to boost the aggressiveness of its communications strategy.

"We expect that the Fed's elaboration of its longer-term policy goals will enhance the stimulative effect of its announcement that the federal funds rate is likely to remain at exceptionally low levels at least through late 2014."

He reiterated that holding the Bank of Canada's key interest rate at 1 percent provides "a degree of stimulus appropriate to an environment where the Canadian economy faces considerable external headwinds".

But at the same time he again expressed concerns about the high level of household debt in Canada. He said that although the government has already made three "timely and prudent adjustments" to tighten mortgage rules to cool the housing sector, Canadian authorities would continue to monitor household debt levels. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Peter Galloway)