(Adds quotes, remarks about U.S. Fed)
* Rich economies could face prolonged weakness
* Says low BoC rate of 1 pct is appropriate
* Canadian authorities monitoring household debt
* Carney lauds Fed moves
OTTAWA, Feb 24 Bank of Canada Governor
Mark Carney said on Friday time is running out for monetary
policymakers in advanced economies to prevent long periods of
weakness.
Carney said there were significant hurdles to increasing
growth and cited economic challenges in Europe, the United
States and Japan.
"As a consequence, the advanced economies could face a
prolonged period of deficient demand and weak nominal growth,"
Carney, who also chairs the G20's Financial Stability Board,
said in the prepared text of a speech in New York.
"The central challenge for monetary policymakers in this
environment is to prevent that from happening. The clock is
ticking: the longer that crisis economies and their jobs markets
remain moribund, the greater the risk of failure."
Carney praised the U.S. Federal Reserve for being
"appropriately and effectively radical by implementing a range
of powerful unconventional tools."
He said the Fed was able to use the anchor of an explicit
inflation target "to boost the aggressiveness of its
communications strategy.
"We expect that the Fed's elaboration of its longer-term
policy goals will enhance the stimulative effect of its
announcement that the federal funds rate is likely to remain at
exceptionally low levels at least through late 2014."
He reiterated that holding the Bank of Canada's key
interest rate at 1 percent provides "a degree of stimulus
appropriate to an environment where the Canadian economy faces
considerable external headwinds".
But at the same time he again expressed concerns about the
high level of household debt in Canada. He said that although
the government has already made three "timely and prudent
adjustments" to tighten mortgage rules to cool the housing
sector, Canadian authorities would continue to monitor household
debt levels.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Peter Galloway)