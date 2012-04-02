(Adds comments from news conference, details)
* BoC says economy "somewhat stronger"
* Rate decisions to reflect stronger profile, restraint
* Household spending trend "unsustainable"
* New export strategy needed to boost growth
By Jennifer Kwan
WATERLOO, Ontario, April 2 Canada's economy is
doing better than expected and the threat from the European debt
crisis has lessened, Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney said on
Monday, while warning that high household debt levels are
unsustainable.
The speech largely echoed a more upbeat tone in the bank's
March 8 statement and suggests the bank is inching toward an
interest rate hike, although possibly not until next year.
"Conditions in the Canadian economy have...been somewhat
stronger and the degree of slack somewhat smaller than the bank
had expected," the central bank chief said in a speech to a
business audience in Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario.
He said the bank's monetary policy decisions would take into
account the stronger growth profile, firmer-than-expected
inflation, fiscal restraint recently announced by federal and
provincial governments as well as households' dependence on debt
financing, which he continues to see as the biggest domestic
risk to the economy.
"The bank will take whatever action is appropriate to
achieve the 2 percent CPI inflation target over the medium
term," he said.
The bank's next interest rate decision will be announced on
April 17. Market players expect the bank to maintain the
overnight lending target at an extremely low 1 percent, and
primary securities dealers surveyed by Reuters on March 23
expected the bank to hold rates steady until the third quarter
of 2013.
The Bank of Canada became the first central bank in the
Group of Seven advanced economies to raise borrowing costs after
the global financial crisis. But it has held the rate at 1
percent since September 2010, awaiting signs that the U.S.
economy is reviving and the European debt crisis is under
control.
Carney now sees the European problems as "chronic" rather
than "acute" and noted "encouraging" U.S. data, a view that
could favor monetary tightening.
"Although still clearly not seeing the external side as a
key driver of Canadian growth, the bank appears to be less
concerned about the potential for events outside Canada to
derail recovery than it was a month ago," said Peter Buchanan
and Emanuella Enenajor, economists at CIBC World Markets.
"While any rate increase is still a long way off, Carney
appears to be cautiously laying the grounds for a somewhat more
upbeat economic forecast in the April 18 Monetary Policy
Report," they wrote in a note to clients.
IMPACT OF FISCAL AUSTERITY, STRONG C$
On the flip side, the strong Canadian dollar continues to
drag on exports and growth, and spending cutbacks by the federal
government and some provinces could give the bank some room to
keep monetary policy stimulative for longer.
"The slightly more austere combined fiscal policy path would
appear to be welcome given current conditions, and could
slightly lessen any rate hike urgency," said Michael Gregory,
senior economist at BMO Capital Markets.
Canada's central bankers will study not only the magnitude
of the government spending cuts but also "the nature of the
specific measures" taken in federal and provincial budgets to
determine their economic impact, Carney said.
The Canadian dollar hit a session high after Carney spoke
and the overnight index swap market, which trades based on
expectations for the central bank's key policy rate, showed that
traders increased bets on a rate hike in late 2012 after the
speech was published.
Carney, in contrast to Finance Minister Jim Flaherty, gave
no sign that his concern about the housing market and high
household debt was abating. But he said monetary policy was a
last resort for dealing with the problem, putting the onus on
individuals, banks, regulators and the government.
He said Canadian household spending relies too much on low
borrowing rates and the high value of homes, and that much of
the money used to finance recent increases in household debt has
come from abroad.
"These trends are unsustainable over the medium term," he
said.
REORIENTING EXPORTS
Carney's speech focused on the need to rethink the country's
export strategy in light of chronically weak growth expectations
for its main market, the United States, and the limitations of
relying on domestic spending to fuel economic growth.
He said businesses should not rely on the Canadian dollar
depreciating in value against the U.S. currency to make exports
more competitive.
The strong currency is only one challenge for exporters
though, he said, with the more important challenge being the
reliance on slow-growing economies such as the United States and
other advanced countries rather than fast-growing markets in
Asia and other emerging economies.
Carney's push for new trade strategies is shared by the
federal government, which is interested in selling oil to China.
In its annual budget last week the government promised to deepen
trade ties within the Asia Pacific region and others.
(Additional reporting by Louise Egan and Randall Palmer in
Ottawa; Claire Sibonney and Jon Cook in Toronto; Editing by
Jeffrey Hodgson)