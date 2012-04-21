* Says valuations in some cities "extremely firm"
* Warns economy approaching full capacity
TORONTO, April 21 Parts of the Canadian housing
market, especially condominiums in some major cities, have seen
prices jump to levels that warrant caution, the head of the
country's central bank said in an interview broadcast on
Saturday.
"There are issues, particularly in some parts of the country
in the condo market, without question, where activity has been
particularly strong, has reached back to levels of the late
1980s," Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney told CBC Radio when
asked if Canada was experiencing a housing bubble.
"And in some of our major cities, without question,
valuations are extremely firm, to put it one way. And so some
caution is warranted in that environment." Carney did not
mention specific regions or cities.
He noted that regulators had toughened underwriting
standards for home equity loans and the federal government had
tightened mortgage rules three times to cool the housing market.
The central bank has previously suggested hiking interest rates
to cool housing would be a last line of defense.
Recent data showed Canadian home prices fell in March from
year-ago levels, but that prices in Toronto, which has seen a
condominium construction boom, jumped 10.5 percent. Some
analysts also are concerned about Vancouver's housing market and
condo sector. While overall prices there have cooled from a year
ago, it remains Canada's most expensive property market.
Unlike the United States, Canada has experienced a
post-financial crisis housing market rally triggered by record
low borrowing costs.
Carney spoke after the Bank of Canada surprised markets last
week by explicitly warning it may need to start raising interest
rates given reduced slack in the economy.
The central bank chief reiterated in the interview that the
economy was almost back to full capacity.
"It's in that environment that given the fact that rates are
exceptionally low, there's considerable monetary policy
stimulus, that we have signaled that if this continues, in light
of this situation, some modest withdrawal of that considerable
monetary stimulus may become appropriate," he said.
"But obviously that's a decision we weigh carefully against
how things evolve here in Canada, and importantly how things
evolve globally because there are big global risks."
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Paul Simao)