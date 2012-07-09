* Sales outlook still positive, but less so than in Q1
* Hiring and investment intentions strong
* Inflation expectations shift lower
* Survey shows no pressure on Bank of Canada to hike rates
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, July 9 Canadian businesses remained
surprisingly upbeat in the second quarter despite the deepening
euro zone crisis, according to a central bank poll that suggests
the Bank of Canada may continue to hint at rate hikes even if it
is no rush to act.
The survey of senior managers at about 100 firms, released
on Monday, showed Canadian businesses were markedly less
confident about the outlook for sales in the second quarter than
they were in the first, when sentiment was at a two-year high.
Expectations for inflation shifted lower, but hiring
intentions rose to match the record high reached a year earlier.
Companies' investment plans remained robust and an increasing
number of firms reported capacity pressures.
"Canadian business continues to put a brave face on the
outlook," said Doug Porter, deputy chief economist at BMO
Capital Markets.
"While this may not translate into action, the latest survey
results will make it tough for the Bank of Canada to completely
abandon its (mild) tightening bias at next week's interest rate
announcement," he said in a note.
The survey is one of the final data points before the
central bank's July 17 interest rate decision, which must weigh
the domestic economy's relative strength against threats from
the European debt crisis and the disappointing performance in
the United States, Canada's top trading partner.
Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney is widely expected to
hold the key rate at 1 percent. However, in contrast to most of
his Western peers, Carney has been hinting at a rate hike since
April and the market expects a move in the first quarter of
2013. [ID: nL1E8HLB49]
But overnight index swaps, which trade based on expectations
for the policy rate, also show traders continue to price in a
possible rate cut this year.
SALES OUTLOOK DETERIORATES
In the biggest sign of anxiety among survey participants,
fewer than half of the companies surveyed - 47 percent - said
they expect sales to grow at a faster pace in the next year.
That was down from 58 percent in the first-quarter.
Thirty-two percent expected sales growth to weaken. That
brought the balance of opinion - the difference between those
expecting faster and weaker growth - to 15 from 35 in the
previous survey.
In part, the change reflects companies' view that sales
growth cannot keep up with the strong pace of the past 12
months. But fears about global troubles also played a role.
Hiring intentions rose to the strongest level since the
second quarter of 2011, which itself was the most upbeat reading
since the Bank of Canada started the survey in 1998.
Companies generally expect inflation to fall over the next
year, reinforcing the market view that the Bank of Canada will
hold off on rate hikes until next year.
Slightly over half expect inflation to be from 2 to 3
percent, the upper half of the Bank of Canada's target range.
But 44 percent now see inflation of 1 to 2 percent, up from 28
percent who predicted that in the first quarter.
The percentage of companies reporting difficulty meeting
increased demand rose modestly, a sign that the slack in the
economy is being gradually absorbed.
But only a third said labor shortages impeded their ability
to expand to meet demand, below the historical average.
The oil industry and other resource sectors in Western
Canada reported more capacity and labor constraints than their
peers.
Still, the overall picture was more bullish than some had
expected, said Avery Shenfeld of CIBC World Markets.
"It casts a brighter light on the Canadian fundamentals as
seen by business and lending institutions relative to what one
might have expected given the news backdrop of late," he said in
a note to clients.
Small and mid-sized companies found it a little harder to
get financing in the second quarter, while bigger firms said
conditions had eased.
In a separate Bank of Canada survey, senior loan officers
said business lending conditions were easier overall in the
quarter.
