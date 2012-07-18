* Carney says very little slack in economy, rates low
* Says cannot "cut and paste" global monetary policy
* BoC sees debt-to-income ratio rising to new record highs
* Domestic demand seen weaker but still driving growth
(Recasts with comments from news conference)
By Louise Egan and Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, July 18 Canada cannot "cut and paste"
monetary policy from elsewhere and, unlike its struggling peers,
will need higher interest rates as the economy inches closer to
its speed limit, Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney said on
Wednesday.
Carney is in a lonely position as the only central bank
chief in the major advanced economies who is talking of raising
rates while everyone else is moving in the opposite direction.
But he was quick to defend that stance in a news conference
even though the quarterly report he was releasing downgraded
growth forecasts for Canada, the United States and the global
economy.
"We make monetary policy for conditions in Canada. Monetary
policy is extremely accommodative, financial conditions are
extremely accommodative," Carney told reporters.
"We're in a situation where there's a very small amount of
excess capacity in this economy. Rates are at 1 percent. They're
very low ... Global monetary policy is not a cut and paste."
Carney was the first in the Group of Seven industrialized
nations to hike rates after the global financial crisis but has
kept the bank's benchmark rate frozen at 1.0 percent since
September 2010.
Now, with the economy running at just half a percent below
its production capacity - the speed at which it can grow without
fueling inflation - he is preparing to tighten the screws again.
"This projection includes a gradual reduction in monetary
stimulus over the projection horizon, consistent with achieving
the inflation target," the bank said in its Monetary Policy
Report.
Most economists expect the first hike to come in the second
quarter of next year, but traders in the overnight index swaps
market are pricing in a small chance of a rate cut this year.
"The underlying bias to take interest rates higher confirms
our view that the next move in the overnight rate is up and not
down," said David Tulk, chief macro strategist at TD Securities.
Others were skeptical. Derek Holt of Scotia Capital suspects
Carney of talking tough in an attempt to influence overly-dovish
markets.
"I continue to think that the main point to the Bank of
Canada repeating its upward rate guidance is to fight the market
bias in favor of a rate cut more so than to actually signal that
it will raise rates," Holt wrote in a note to clients.
HOUSEHOLD DEBT TO RISE FURTHER
The bank also predicted Canadian households will see their
debt burden worsen further in coming months even after the
government stepped in to tighten mortgage rules, pointing to
signs of "overbuilding" in the housing market.
It said the measures the government announced in June to
curb mortgage borrowing would help make the housing market more
sustainable, but it still expressed concern.
"Despite the lower forecast for household spending ... the
bank continues to expect further increases in the household
debt-to-income ratio in coming quarters," it said in its
quarterly Monetary Policy Report.
The debt-to-income ratio of Canadian households soared to an
all-time high of 152 percent in the first quarter as ultra-low
borrowing costs lured more people into buying homes and as home
prices in some cities rose sharply.
The central bank, which has warned the trend is the top
domestic risk to the economy, said the pace of growth in
household credit had slowed this year and consumer spending
would likely be weaker than it anticipated last quarter as
global economic troubles bite into incomes and wealth.
But housing investment remains robust due to construction of
multi-family buildings and home renovations, and this is taking
a toll on household finances.
"While growth in household spending has been moderate in
recent quarters, it has been disproportionately supported by
housing investment, which is around historical highs and showing
signs of overbuilding," the bank said.
A good deal of the mortgage growth is likely to be
transitory, caused by strong activity in the housing market in
early 2012 before the government tightened mortgage rules.
The bank sees economic growth troughing in the second
quarter at an annualized 1.8 percent, down from its 2.5 percent
projection in April. It sees growth of 2.0 percent and 2.3
percent in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.
The 2012 revisions largely reflect weaker-than-expected
government spending, business investment and consumer spending
while the outlook for net exports improved slightly.
The bank sees inflation sharply lower at 1.7 percent in the
second quarter, 1.2 percent in the third and 1.6 percent in the
fourth.
