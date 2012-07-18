July 18 Below are key quotes from an appearance
by Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney in Ottawa:
ON BANK OF CANADA POLICY VS GLOBAL PEERS
"We make monetary policy for conditions in Canada. Monetary
policy is extremely accommodative, financial conditions are
extremely accommodative."
"We're in a situation where there's a very small amount of
excess capacity in this economy. Rates are at 1 percent. They're
very low. And we will continue to conduct policy consistent with
our inflation target."
"Global monetary policy is not a cut and paste."
ON BANK INVOLVEMENT IN SETTING LIBOR
"We should recognize and I think the best institutions do
recognize they have a responsibility to remain in these panels
and continue to post their estimates of where they can borrow in
those horizons. After all, what is being asked of them, in most
cases (they) have been doing, and I think we should be a little
careful not to tar all institutions in the panel with the
actions of some but what they've been asked to do is faithfully
and consistently estimate the cost (at) which they borrow."
"In terms of the alternatives, there is an attraction to
moving to more, obviously, market-based rates if possible and in
... that may be different in different jurisdictions."
"We may end up, we may, I don't want to prescribe, it's very
early days, but we may end up with different types of rates used
in different currencies and that's why I think why there
should be a desire, and I think there is a desire, to be
coordinated as possible internationally."
ON HELPING THE COMPETITION BUREAU
"In terms of the specifics of the investigation, or the
broad thrust of the investigation, the spring of last year the
commissioner of the Competition Bureau reached out because of
their role in the investigation for some technical assistance
from the bank."
ON WHEN HE LEARNED OF ISSUES AROUND LIBOR
"I became aware of those as they emerged in the public
domain in the spring of 2008. There were a number of, a few
media stories related to that. This was at a time where ...
governors of the major central banks were discussing acute
stress in funding markets."
ON POSSIBILITY LIBOR IS STRUCTURALLY FLAWED
"The answer for what next for libor may be different
depending on currency because there are different alternatives
if libor cannot be fixed -- if it's structurally flawed and
can't be fixed which is a possibility -- there may need to be
different types of approaches and we need to think that
through."
ON FSB ROLE IN LIBOR
"In my personal view as chairman of the Financial Stability
Board ... potentially the Financial Stability Board can play a
constructive role ... I'm not speaking for the FSB as a whole
because I haven't done a complete consultation on it but my
personal view is that the public sector, public authorities have
to play the leading role in determining what next with libor and
if not libor, what else and how to manage that transition
because there has to be absolute confidence in this, number
one."
"Number two, the answer for what next for libor may be
different depending on currency because there are different
alternatives if libor cannot be fixed, if it's structurally
flawed and can't be fixed, which is a possibility, there may
need to be different types of approaches and we need to think
that through."
ON LESSONS FROM LIBOR
"The lessons have not been learned fast enough. One should
distinguish between institutions and specific behavior, but
(it's) that they need to substantially raise their game to
levels of conduct that in any other aspect of life are
expected."
ON STIMULUS
"The stimulus into the economy has remained quite
substantial. That stimulus is there for a reason. We're facing
severe external headwinds from the U.S., from Europe ... a
little has been taken off the table with respect to commodity
prices and so what's important is the borrowing that's done, and
borrowing will be done both by households and by businesses in
Canada, that it is done sensibly by those who can bear the debt.
ON HOUSEHOLD DEBT
"We do expect household debt to increase over the projection
horizon. There's been very strong activity in the housing market
over the course of the last several months. There's normally a
lag in terms of translation of that activity into the measured
debt figures as mortgages are taken down. While we see a better
evolution of the gap between household income and spending on
consumption, spending on housing, that narrows, but it doesn't
fully go away immediately so there is an additional increase, in
our view of household debt."
MONETARY POLICY PATH
"We're as clear as we're going to be and as you can expect
in terms of the path of monetary policy both in our forward
looking statement and in the comments in the report."
ON EUROPE'S DEBT CRISIS
"What we're not saying in talking about the European crisis
being contained is we are not predicting the timetable for
successful resolution ... the probability of successfully
refounding or relaunching European monetary union. There are
some major substantial structural reforms that still need to be
implemented and in our view there are additional measures that
need to be taken across Europe in order to resolve the
situation."
ON PURPOSE OF EASIER MONETARY POLICY:
"The purpose of accommodative monetary policy, and monetary
policy has been considerably accommodative, has been to promote
sensible investment and sensible borrowing for households."
