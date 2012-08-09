* Carney said Canada very different from crisis economies
OTTAWA, Aug 8 Bank of Canada Governor Mark
Carney argued the case for raising interest rates in an
interview with the BBC in London on Wednesday, even though he
said a global slowdown was having an impact on his country's
economy.
The central bank chief has been swimming against the global
current since April with his message that borrowing costs will
soon have to rise in Canada. Policy makers in most other major
economies are looking for ways to stimulate their economies
further amid the European debt crisis, and disappointing growth
in the United States and China.
"We're in a very different place than the major crisis
economies, such as the U.K.," Carney said, according to a
transcript of the interview.
"Our economy's almost back at full capacity, the labor
market's been growing, we're growing above -- we had been
growing above trend, and the extent to which we continue to grow
above trend, we may withdraw some of that monetary policy
stimulus."
In remarks that were similar to those he made last month in
defense of his hawkish stance, he said the current benchmark
interest rate of 1.0 percent was "very low".
"But we have a financial system that's firing on all
cylinders and so we will have to adjust -- we will adjust if
it's appropriate," he said.
In a new twist, Carney also said the Bank of Canada could
act to help cool the red-hot housing market if needed.
In a separate interview with CTV on Wednesday, he suggested
months of dire warnings that Canadians were piling on too much
debt was starting to pay off. The pace of growth in household
debt is slowing and the housing market is cooling.
"I think an adjustment is beginning in the Canadian housing
market," Carney told CTV.
Still, policy makers are monitoring the situation closely.
"If additional steps are required, including by the bank, we
will take them," he added.
Market players believe Carney's next move will be a hike,
but they don't think he's in any rush. The median forecast of
primary dealers surveyed by Reuters last month was for a first
quarter-point increase in the third quarter of next year.
VERY DANGEROUS PLACE
Carney conceded that the world was still a "very dangerous
place" and that slowing growth in major emerging economies like
China had caused market prices for Canadian exports like oil and
other commodities to drop 15 percent over the last several
months, though they remain above historic averages.
But the country's relatively strong economic fundamentals
helped push the Canadian dollar to parity with the U.S. dollar
on Friday for the first time since May.
Carney said the currency's value reflected a "safe-haven
premium". "There are relatively few places in the advanced world
that investors can put their money with a degree of certainty
that something catastrophic is not going to happen," he said.
Such is Canada's reputation that there has been speculation
in England that Carney himself might succeed Mervyn King as
governor of the Bank of England next year. Carney ruled out that
possibility though.
"I'm very focused on my post at the Bank of Canada and the
Financial Stability Board, and I look forward to working with
the new or the next Governor of the Bank of England," he said.
When asked whether his answer meant he would never consider
the job, Carney answered, "Yes."
DEFENDING DRAGHI
Carney, who also chairs the Financial Stability Board (FSB)
- a G20 body that oversees global financial reform - weighed in
on the European debt crisis by defending European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi.
Draghi disappointed financial markets earlier this month
with what critics viewed as lack of action on a bold pledge
delivered in late July to do whatever it takes to preserve the
euro.
The pledge had fueled expectations the ECB could revive its
bond purchase program to reduce crippling Spanish and Italian
borrowing costs. But on Aug. 2 Draghi put conditions on any such
measures and said any intervention would not come before
September.
"I think the market misread exactly what Mario Draghi
announced a week later, a re-evaluation is underway in the
markets of that," Carney said. "This is a big shift in the way
the ECB is addressing the crisis."
"The idea the countries would pay more for their debts
because of the possibility that the euro will not exist, the ECB
is standing in there and saying, no, we're going to stand
against that and we're going to use all their firepower for it,
and that is a major shift," Carney said.
