OTTAWA Nov 20 Bank of Canada Governor Stephen
Poloz emphasized weak inflation and growth as top concerns on
Wednesday and signaled he differed with the Organisation of
Economic Co-operation and Development's suggestion that he
should start raising interest rates as soon as late 2014.
"The most important uncertainty, as I've highlighted here,
is how much of an output gap is there, how much capacity is
there in the economy," Poloz told a Canadian Senate committee.
He described inflation as "below where we'd like it to be"
and "behind the game."
The central bank signaled last month it has no plans to
touch interest rates anytime soon, a major policy shift after 18
months of explicitly stating that rate hikes were on the
horizon.
Inflation has been persistently weak and growth
disappointing, Poloz explained at the time. But he also
suggested the bank was unlikely to cut rates because of
record-high levels of personal debt.
Inflation was 1.1 percent in September, well below the
bank's 2 percent target. And inflation has not been as high as 2
percent since April 2012.
The median forecast of Canada's primary securities dealers
in a Reuters survey is for the bank to begin raising rates in
the second quarter of 2015.
But this week the OECD said that as Canada's economic slack
is absorbed, "monetary stimulus will need to be progressively
withdrawn from late 2014 to counter inflationary pressures."
When asked about that forecast, Poloz said the OECD and the
Bank of Canada likely used different models and also possibly
exercised judgment differently when viewing the data.
"Those things (inflation and the output gap) together give us
the judgments that we've reached ... and obviously they differ
in a material way according to those point estimates from what
the OECD is saying, and that could be because their model is
different, their estimates of the output gap can differ
according to model, and, of course, their judgments," he said.
"I respect those, however, they're different from ours, and
it's our job to reach that final conclusion."
Economic data since the bank's last rate decision on Oct. 23
have been mixed, but one of the bank's biggest concerns is that
exports have still not recovered from the 2008-09 recession.
Poloz said the bank's outlook is roughly the same as a month
ago after taking into account the new data.