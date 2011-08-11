* Uses SPRA for first time since December

* Had done this regularly during the recent credit crunch

OTTAWA Aug 11 The Bank of Canada has injected hundreds of millions of dollars into the market, for the first time since December, to lower the overnight interest rate toward the central bank's 1 percent target and improve liquidity.

The bank injected C$305 million ($308 million) on Wednesday and C$375 million on Thursday, its website showed.

"It's a routine midday operation to reinforce our target for the overnight rate," spokesman Alexandre Deslongchamps said.

The Bank of Canada did this sort of operation regularly during the height of the credit crunch but has not done it since December. Deslongchamps said it was "routine in the sense that when it strays from the target, we do it."

The bank used special purchase and resale agreements, or SPRAs, buying securities with the agreement to sell them back in the next business day, effectively injecting money into markets.

($1=$0.99 Canadian) (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)