By Randall Palmer

OTTAWA, Aug 11 The Bank of Canada has injected hundreds of millions of dollars into the market, for the first time since December, to lower the overnight interest rate toward the central bank's 1 percent target and improve liquidity.

The bank injected C$305 million ($308 million) on Wednesday and C$375 million on Thursday, its website showed.

"It's a routine midday operation to reinforce our target for the overnight rate," spokesman Alexandre Deslongchamps said.

The Bank of Canada did this sort of operation regularly during the height of the credit crunch but has not done it since December. Deslongchamps said it was "routine in the sense that when it strays from the target, we do it."

The bank used special purchase and resale agreements, or SPRAs, buying securities with the agreement to sell them back in the next business day, effectively injecting money into markets.

Mark Chandler, head of Canadian fixed income strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said he didn't think the move reflected wider problems in Canadian money markets.

"I don't think it's anything systemic with it. If so, it would be affected more in the very short-term spreads. We're not seeing it in swap spreads either," he said.

"We don't think it reflects any stress per se. It could just be the distribution of cash amongst institutions ... We know that liquidity has been relatively thin. There's no significant systemic pressures apparent."

The global financial turmoil of the past week has caused problems for interbank markets in other countries.

Fears about the health of French banks intensified the scramble for U.S. dollars on Thursday and drove up European banks' borrowing costs to levels not seen since the 2007-2009 global credit crisis. [MMT/]

