* Sentiment lower than in summer but still positive

* Outlook on sales weakest since Q1 2009

* Inflation, capacity pressures tame

OTTAWA, Oct 17 Spooked by the shaky global economic outlook, Canadian businesses have downgraded their expectations for sales, hiring and investment but remain mildly optimistic that modest growth will continue, the Bank of Canada's autumn business outlook survey shows.

The survey, released on Monday, showed companies expect sales volumes to grow at roughly the same pace over the next year as they did last year, the least bullish view expressed in the survey in 2-1/2 years.

Business sentiment in the autumn survey declined from record highs registered in the bank's summer survey, but remained positive across all indicators, according to the bank's interviews with senior managers at about 100 companies.

The results were not surprising, with the European sovereign debt crisis weighing on confidence and mixed signals from the U.S. economy keeping exporters on edge.

The overall message from the survey is that there will be no recession, but no spectacular growth either, analysts said.

"Businesses are still clearly anticipating at least modest growth in the quarters ahead, and positive intentions for capital expenditures and hiring suggests that this sector of the economy will continue to power forward the domestic recovery," said Emanuella Enenajor, economist at CIBC World Markets.

Businesses have also lowered their expectations for the inflation rate over the next two years, meaning there is little pressure on the central bank to raise its key interest rate from the current ultra-low 1 percent.

For the first time in two years, companies see their output prices rising more slowly than in the past year. Input prices are still expected to rise, but far fewer of the managers surveyed held that view than was the case three months ago.

Jonathan Basile, director of economics at Credit Suisse Canada, said the Bank of Canada was unlikely to show any interest in monetary tightening on its Oct. 25 rate decision date, given the tame outlook for core inflation and no sign of labor shortages, which would pressure wage inflation.

Canada's primary securities dealers, polled on Oct. 7, forecast that the Bank of Canada will not raise interest rates until September 2012. [CA/POLL]. Markets, however, are pricing in the possibility of a quarter-point rate cut by the second quarter of next year. BOCWATCH

The balance of opinion on future sales, the percentage of companies expecting faster growth minus the percentage expecting slower growth, fell sharply to 6 data points in the autumn survey from 20 previously.

The balance of opinion on intentions to increase employment slipped to 38 from 53, and on intentions to increase investment it fell to 22 from 30. Indicators of capacity pressures also moved downward.

On inflation, 41 percent of businesses surveyed said they expect the inflation rate to stay between 1 and 2 percent, compared with just 18 percent in the summer survey. Forty-seven percent said they expected inflation to be 2-3 percent, down from 62 percent previously. Overall, 88 percent see inflation within the central bank's comfort zone of 1-3 percent.

A separate bank survey of senior loan officers showed business lending conditions eased overall in the third quarter but to a lesser degree than in the second quarter. (Reporting by Louise Egan; editing by Peter Galloway)