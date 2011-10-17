(Refiles to insert dropped interest-rate range of 2-3 percent in second last paragraph)

OTTAWA Oct 17 Spooked by weaker U.S. growth and a more uncertain global outlook, Canadian companies are curbing their hiring and investment plans on expectations that sales growth will show little improvement over the next year.

The Bank of Canada's autumn business outlook survey, released on Monday, also showed companies have lowered their expectations for the inflation rate over the next two years, and for the first time in two years see their output prices rising more slowly than in the past year.

Business sentiment declined from record highs registered in the bank's summer survey, but remained positive across all indicators.

The balance of opinion on future sales, the percentage of firms expecting faster growth minus the percentage expecting slower growth, fell the most sharply to 6 data points in the autumn survey from 20 previously.

The balance of opinion on intentions to increase employment slipped to 38 from 53 and on intentions to increase investment fell to 22 from 30. Indicators of capacity pressures also moved downward.

In a sign the central bank may be able to hold its key interest rate steady without fear of fueling inflation, 41 percent of businesses surveyed said they expect the inflation rate to stay between 1 and 2 percent, compared with just 18 percent in the summer survey. Forty-seven percent said they see inflation at 2-3 precent, down from 62 percent.

A separate bank survey of senior loan officers showed business lending conditions eased overall in the third quarter but to a lesser degree than in the second quarter. (Reporting by Louise Egan; editing by Peter Galloway)