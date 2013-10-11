OTTAWA Oct 11 More Canadian businesses expect
higher sales growth and employment and capacity pressures in the
next 12 months but uncertainty continues to weigh on their
investment decisions, a Bank of Canada poll showed on Friday.
The survey of senior managers of about 100 firms, taken from
Aug. 26 to Sept. 19, showed that they see a gradual U.S.
recovery boosting sales prospects but only in a limited way,
while persistent weakness in domestic demand restrained sales
expectations.
Still, 52 percent expect higher sales growth and 26 percent
the same, an improvement over the respective figures of 42
percent and 24 percent reported in the second quarter.
Eighty-seven percent of firms now expect their employment to
be the same or higher as over the past 12 months, down from 91
percent in the second quarter, but just over three in 10 firms
now report labor shortages restricting their ability to meet
demand, compared with two in 10 in the second quarter.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Chris Reese)