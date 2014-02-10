OTTAWA Feb 10 Canadian exports and business
investment may get a long overdue boost as the global economy
gathers speed and the Canadian currency falls against the U.S.
dollar, a senior central bank official said on Monday.
"The strengthening of the global economy and depreciation of
the Canadian dollar should foster a broadening of the
composition of growth in Canada," said Bank of Canada Deputy
Governor John Murray, according to a slide presentation posted
on the bank's website.
The bank has long said that the export sector and business
investment need to replace consumers and housing as the main
drivers of Canadian economic growth. Murray's presentation in
Sudbury, Ontario repeated the outlook released by the bank on
Jan. 22.