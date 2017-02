TORONTO, Sept 19 The Bank of Canada said on Monday that the G20 countries must follow through on financial sector reform to prevent a repeat of the 2008 credit crisis.

"Reform is critical if we are to prevent a crisis similar to that of 2008 from occurring. However, we must be alert to the risk of unintended consequences," Timothy Lane, deputy governor of the central bank, said in a speech at the annual Sibos conference held by the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT). (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; writing by Louise Egan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)