OTTAWA Nov 8 The Canadian government and the Bank of Canada agreed on Tuesday to renew without change the the central bank's five-year mandate to target a 2 percent overall inflation rate.

That contrasts with the dual mandate of the U.S. Federal Reserve to target inflation and employment. The Bank of Canada had examined and rejected the idea of lowering the inflation target and also of targeting price levels instead.

A joint statement from the government and Bank of Canada made no mention of adding financial stability to the calculations when setting monetary policy.

However, Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney has increasingly spoken - most recently in London on Tuesday - about the need for flexibility in terms of how quickly inflation must return to the bank's target. Put in another way, that could mean some flexibility in how long deviation from the target would be permitted.

The renewed mandate aims to keep the overall 12-month inflation rate within a range of 1 to 3 percent, as before.

On the surface, the concept of targeting price levels instead of inflation rates would have been largely the same, aiming at prices that would grow at 2 percent a year.

But a price-level scheme would have required the bank to compensate for past misses, whereas under inflation targeting bygones are bygones. Bank research had shown the price-level scheme might be too complicated to get across. (Reporting by Louise Egan and Randall Palmer; editing by Peter Galloway)