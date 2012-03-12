March 12 The Bank of Canada said on Monday that reforms to global financial regulations would "raise the cost of funds" but the benefits of those changes would be worth the extra cost.

Speaking in Brazil, Senior Deputy Governor Tiff Macklem also said central banks can help reduce inequality and boost economic growth by focusing on price and financial stability.

Macklem made no mention of current monetary policy in Canada in the prepared text of his speech. (Reporting By Louise Egan; editing by Rob Wilson)