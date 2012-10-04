FOREX-Dollar drifts as impact from Fed minutes and Mnuchin fade, Aussie slips
* Aussie slips after weaker-than-expected local Q4 capex data (Updates throughout)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Oct 4 Canadian business must boost investment in machinery and equipment to help workers become as productive as their U.S. counterparts, a top Bank of Canada official said on Thursday.
Tiff Macklem, senior deputy governor at the Bank of Canada, noted that Canadian business investment fell sharply during the 2009 recession and has recovered very slowly.
"This points to the fact that we need a sustained investment boom in this country," he said in response to a question following a speech in Winnipeg, Manitoba. "We have a lot of ground to catch up. It's been solid, it hasn't been spectacular. It needs to be better than solid and it needs to be sustained."
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei slip after Wall Street's mixed performance
TOKYO, Feb 23 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday morning as financial stocks weakened after U.S. yields fell on the cautious tone struck in minutes of the latest Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting.