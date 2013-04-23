OTTAWA, April 23 Tiff Macklem, currently second in command at the Bank of Canada and widely seen as the lead contender to succeed Governor Mark Carney, confirmed on Tuesday that he would be interested in running the central bank.

"Yes if asked I will serve, but there is a process that is ongoing and I don't think it would be appropriate to start asking interview questions here when there is a separate process," Macklem told a House of Commons committee, when asked if he would take the job.

Macklem, 51, is the firm front-runner to take the helm at the central bank when Carney steps down on June 1 to run the Bank of England. But to date, Macklem had largely avoided discussing the succession race.

A Reuters poll this month showed Macklem was unanimously seen as the most likely successor.